Science Confirms It: Men Have Worse Hearing Than Women

If you've ever been accused of not listening, guys, you might finally have a solid excuse.

Science says men hear worse than women—and there’s nothing they can do about it.

RELATED: STUPID GUY THING DAY!

Why Do Women Hear Better?

A new global study tested hearing across different countries and found that:

🔹 Women have a natural two-decibel advantage (and up to six decibels in some frequencies).

🔹 This could be due to hormones or how ears develop in the womb.

🔹 Women’s brains might also be better at processing sound, meaning men could have both worse ears AND worse auditory processing.

One Weird Hearing Fact

Regardless of gender, everyone hears slightly better out of their right ear than their left. Scientists don’t know why—but it’s an interesting quirk of human biology.

So, next time a man says, "I didn’t hear you," he might not be lying. Blame science! 😆