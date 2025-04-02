FREEZING RAIN/RAINFALL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT click here for details
CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS click here for details
Listen Live

Science Confirms It: Men Have Worse Hearing Than Women

Lifestyle
Published April 2, 2025
By Charlie

If you've ever been accused of not listening, guys, you might finally have a solid excuse. 

Science says men hear worse than women—and there’s nothing they can do about it.

RELATED: STUPID GUY THING DAY!

Why Do Women Hear Better?

A new global study tested hearing across different countries and found that:
🔹 Women have a natural two-decibel advantage (and up to six decibels in some frequencies).
🔹 This could be due to hormones or how ears develop in the womb.
🔹 Women’s brains might also be better at processing sound, meaning men could have both worse ears AND worse auditory processing.

One Weird Hearing Fact

Regardless of gender, everyone hears slightly better out of their right ear than their left. Scientists don’t know why—but it’s an interesting quirk of human biology.

So, next time a man says, "I didn’t hear you," he might not be lying. Blame science! 😆

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close