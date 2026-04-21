🍟 Science Just Gave French Fries a Health Makeover (…Kind Of)

File this under: things I didn’t expect to hear today but fully support.

Researchers at the University of Illinois are out here trying to fix one of life’s greatest dilemmas… how to eat French fries without immediately feeling like you need a nap and a life reset.

And no, they’re not suggesting we bake them or—brace yourself—air fry them. This is something way more sci-fi snack lab.

RELATED: Harvard Professor Suggests Only Eating This Many French Fries Per Serving!

🍟 The “Franken-Fry” Method

Here’s the deal:

You still start with the good stuff… a classic deep fry. Because let’s be honest, nobody asked for sadness disguised as a potato.

But then—plot twist—you hit the fries with a microwave.

Before you panic, this isn’t your leftover fries from last night that turn into limp, existential noodles. This is strategic microwave wizardry.

Microwaves heat food from the inside out, which creates pressure inside the fry… and that pressure basically tells the oil, “You don’t live here anymore,” and pushes it out.

So instead of fries soaking up oil like a sponge at a spill, they’re actually kicking some of it to the curb.

🍟 What This Means for Your Snack Life

Fries could cook faster

They’d absorb less oil

You might feel slightly less judged by your own conscience

And the wild part? They think this could be added to existing fryers, meaning restaurants wouldn’t have to reinvent the entire deep-fried wheel.

🍟 But Let’s Be Honest…

At the same time, places like Steak 'n Shake are proudly frying things in beef tallow like it’s 1955 and cholesterol is just a rumour.

So the real question is…Do we actually want healthier fries?

Or do we want fries that taste like they were made by someone who loves us… and also doesn’t care about our arteries?

Because personally, if I’m ordering fries, I’ve already made peace with my decisions. 😄