Science Says, ‘Cheese Isn’t That Bad For You’

Cheese is one of the things you can eat when on the very popular Keto diet. But for years prior there was some misguided information telling people that cheese was fattening.

Turns out, the foods that really make you gain weight are refined grains, potatoes, and processed meats.

A recent study found that cheese didn’t cause people to gain weight, and sometimes it even helped people LOSE fat.

The dean of the Tufts School of Nutrition Science in Massachusetts says, quote, “There’s almost no evidence cheese causes weight gain, and in fact, there’s evidence that it’s neutral at worst.”

There’s no evidence that cheese is linked to cardiovascular disease, and in some studies, it’s even a little bit associated with lower risk.

The Healthiest Types of Cheese