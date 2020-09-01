Science Says Wear This To Bed For A Good Night’s Sleep!

A good night’s sleep is few and far between it seems these days. Due to this pandemic and the added stress and changes in our routines, we’re all craving a restful night.

New research says what we wear can make a difference! Or rather, what we don’t wear!

Researchers at the University of Amsterdam found that even a slight increase in skin surface temperature can mess with your sleep.

“You do sleep better if you’re cooler,” says Dr. Daniel Root, a sleep specialist and medical director at Oregon Sleep Associates.

A way to achieve a comfortable sleep temperature is to remove layers, specifically your PJ’s. According to a recent poll, more than half of people sleep naked for this reason.

And there might be a weight loss benefit associated with sleeping in the nude because it lowers your core temperature.

“In a small study of overweight men, lower bedtime temperatures were associated with higher levels of brown fat, a healthy fat that burns calories and increases metabolism to raise your body temperature.”

Sleeping naked in the name of better health?