Scientists Develop A Laser That Could Detect Aliens On Other Planets

Scientists have developed a laser that could detect extraterrestrial life in outer space, which could speed up the decades-long quest to find other beings “on faraway moons and planets.”

The laser was backed by NASA in hopes of identifying signs of life and analyzing materials from other planets.

Scientist says, “If we shoot our laser beam at an ice sample, we should be able to characterize the composition of the ice and see biosignatures in it.”

The hope is that this system can detect and confirm alien life, as indicated by complex compounds.

Previously, scientists have used different methods to identify life elsewhere in our galaxy, such as looking for traces of methane or detecting radio energy. Just last year, experts discovered a planet that may have the perfect atmosphere for life.