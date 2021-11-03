SCIENTISTS MAY HAVE FIGURED OUT WHY DOGS TILT THEIR HEADS

Scientists think they’ve figured out why dogs tilt their heads (and, yes, it makes ‘em even more lovable).

Besides looking totally adorable, scientists believe dogs tilt their heads to show you that they’re paying attention to what you’re saying to them.

A study in the journal ‘Animal Cognition’ also says the head tilt might be helping them think – like when they’re trying to match a word to command.

But they couldn’t crack why dogs sometimes tilt to the left or the right!