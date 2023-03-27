Scientists Say That A ‘Game-Changing’ drug that helps with Weight Loss Without Dieting is in The Works.

Move over Ozempic, there’s a new drug in town that is said to prevent weight gain and promote weight loss.

Scientists from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio tested the “game-changing” drug, called CPACC, on mice.

The researchers discovered that the drug curbed weight gain from foods high in sugar and fat, which are prevalent in the Western diet.

It seems to be great news for people with a sweet tooth: In theory, people could chow down on whatever they wanted without the added health risks and weight gain.

The study, published in Cell Reports, comes after months of A-listers using the weight-loss injectable Ozempic, a drug meant for people with Type 2 diabetes. While there’s been speculation as to who exactly has been taking it, the uptick in popularity has triggered a widespread shortage, leaving diabetics empty-handed.

The Ozempic craze, however, reportedly comes with some side effects, such as a sagging face or possible intestinal obstruction. Researchers did not immediately observe any side effects from CPACC, although they are continuing to monitor the mice used as test subjects.

Scientists say, in theory, this would allow humans to take CPACC and lose weight without adopting a new diet.