An Award-Winning Writer and Film Maker Claims That Kurt Cobain was Murdered

The filmmaker is Ian Halperin, a Canadian investigative journalist and writer to boot whose book credits include Michael Jackson: Unmasked, Brangelina, Whitney & Bobby Kristina and Kardashian Dynasty-just to name a few.

Ever since Cobain died in 1994, Halperin has claimed that the rocker’s death wasn’t self-inflicted.

His latest book, ‘Case Closed: The Cobain Murder: The Killing and Cover Up of Kurt Cobain’ contains a “convincing argument” the late rocker did not take his life.

The writer claims that he has dug up new evidence and that the verdict should be changed from suicide to murder.

Stressing he is not accusing any individual of murder, Ian added he is challenging Kurt’s widow Courtney Love, 58, to take a lie detector test to set the record straight after years of fevered speculation over the circumstances of Kurt’s death.

Troubled heroin user Kurt was found dead aged 27 in a greenhouse room above the detached garage of his home in the Lake Washington neighbourhood of Seattle on April 8, 1994, and was holding the shotgun that killed him.

The coroner and Seattle Police Department declared the death a suicide after Kurt spent years struggling with life in the spotlight.