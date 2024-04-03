‘SCTV’s’ Joe Flaherty Has Died At The Age of 82

Comedian Joe Flaherty was best known for his role on the Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV, but to his famous friends, he was a comedic genius!

Flaherty became a fan favourite of the series thanks to his roles as shady network boss Guy Caballero, news anchor Floyd Robertson and the vampiric TV host Count Floyd on the program, which also starred the late John Candy, Dan Aykroyd, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis.

After his run on SCTV, Flaherty taught comedy writing at Humber College…

Flaherty also appeared in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Happy Gilmore, Frasier, Freaks and Geeks, Slackers, Steven Spielberg’s 1941 and many more TV series and films.

His last credited screen role came in 2012 when he appeared on an episode of Call Me Fitz, which starred Jason Priestley.

Friends and fans have flooded social media after learning of his death…

On Facebook, Flaherty’s Happy Gilmore co-star Adam Sandler said he “worshipped Joe growing up.”