Sean Penn’s Documentary About Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy To Screen in Toronto And Will Launch Global Non-Profits!

“Superpower,” co-directed by Penn and Aaron Kaufman, focuses on Zelenskyy’s leadership amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his country’s battle for survival.

Organizers say the June 6 screening in Toronto will be the first of several around the world as part of the launch of U.S.-based Humanity for Freedom, which is led by Kaufman and Dane Waters, an American political strategist and writer.

Penn previously told The Associated Press that he had his first on-camera meeting with Zelenskyy for the documentary just before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The original intent of “Superpower” was to focus on Zelenskyy’s turn from comedic actor to president, but the war in Ukraine changed everything and Penn ended up making multiple trips to the country to interview Zelenskyy and others.

In a news release about the Toronto screening, Penn and Kaufmann said they’re proud to use the documentary as a tool to raise awareness of Ukraine’s “urgent fight for freedom and justice.”