SEARCHES FOR “HOW TO CUT A MULLET” HAVE JUMPED 124% SINCE THE QUARANTINE

I’m not sure if this is “Tiger King” influence, another sign of people going mildly crazy during the quarantine, or both.

Apparently, Google searches for “how to cut a mullet” have gone up 124% since we all started staying at home.

Searches for “how to cut men’s hair” are up 632%, so maybe a lot of guys are thinking, “Well, if I’m going to have my significant other cut my hair and it’s gonna turn out terrible no matter what, might as well go for a mullet.”

