THE TOP 10 SECONDHAND HOLIDAY GIFTS TO GIVE

Tis' the season to regift!

By Kool Mornings

If you’re stumped on a gift to give a friend this holiday season, maybe you should hit up the local Goodwill and pick up a used CD or DVD bookset!

 

 

 

A new survey asked people what they thought about giving secondhand Christmas gifts.  It was framed as an Earth-friendly move, to pass along a “pre-loved” item to avoid waste.

 

 

23% of people claim they’d consider buying a used gift to prevent it from going to the landfill.  Nearly 40% would shop secondhand to try to get a bargain, and 31% would do it in the hopes of finding something more unique.

 

 

 

19% said that they’d feel “grateful” to receive a used gift for Christmas.

 

 

 

So what kinds of used gifts are we talking about?  Books are #1, which makes sense.  DVDs are next, followed by toys and games, jewelry, ceramics and ornaments, CDs, vinyl records, video games, arts and crafts, and bags and purses.

