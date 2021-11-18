Over Half Of Us Will Do, Anything To Avoid Gift-Wrapping For The Holidays And We Hate Secret Santa Exchanges!

The worst part about the holidays isn’t the music, after all — it’s wrapping gifts and being a Secret Santa.

A new survey asked 2,000 people what the worst part of Christmas was, and over half said that wrapping gifts is the worst! Half will go out of their way only to buy easy-to-wrap gifts.

Another reason to hate wrapping gifts is the cost with the average person spending upwards of $56 on gift-wrapping materials for the holidays.

The hardest gifts to wrap include bicycles, gym equipment, sporting balls, guitars and candles. More than half can tell what something is and who it’s from based on how it’s been wrapped.

Another disliked holiday tradition is Secret Santa, according to the findings

Most respondents (79%) said they hate being roped into the exchange because they never know what to get their designated exchange-ee.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) admitted they regift the items they’ve received from past Secret Santa exchanges.

According to respondents, some of the worst-received Secret Santa gifts include bars of soap, knock-off chia pets and random vegetables.

The average secret Santa gift is $85!