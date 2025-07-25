The Secret to Cooling Down Your Car Way Faster — Does the Viral Hack Actually Work?

As we continue to have crazy heatwaves, getting into a scorching hot car can be quite the hassle. Your seatbelt burns, your steering wheel is lava, and the air is basically soup.

But there’s a TikTok hack going viral that promises to cool your car down fast. The real question is: does it actually work?

@fryrsquared That age-old dilemma of choosing between having a non-sweltering car or baffling a passerby because you look like a fool who doesn't know how to use a door ♬ Feels Like Summer - Samuel Jack

The Trick Everyone’s Talking About

Here’s what the hack says to do:

Roll down the passenger window all the way. Open and close the driver’s door five to ten times.

It’s supposed to push the hot air out and pull cooler air in. People swear it drops the temp in seconds.

Some even say it works better than cranking the A/C right away. However, is this claim legit enough?

We Tried It — Here’s What Happened

Okay, so we gave it a go. Window down, door opening and closing.

And you know what? It actually helped. The car didn’t turn into an icebox, but the air did feel less stuffy right away.

It won’t replace air conditioning, but if you’re desperate and stuck without shade, it’s better than roasting alive.

So, is the viral car hack legit? Yes it’s legit. Will it change your life? No, but it could save your thighs from melting into your leather seats.