Seinfeld Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At Age 92

His son, Ben Stiller confirmed the news on twitter writing, “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Stiller was best known for starring as George Costanzas’ father Frank on Seinfeld before going on to play Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens.

He played Costanza in the Jerry Seinfeld sitcom from 1993-1998, before teaming up with Kevin James on The King of Queens from 1998-2007.