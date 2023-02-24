Selena Gomez Is Now The Most Followed Person On Instagram And Says She’s Done With It

Selena dethrones Kylie Jenner from the top spot!



While both women have nearly 400 million followers, perhaps it’s Selena’s disdain for the platform that has people following her.

Selena had left Instagram for a while only to return even stronger!

The singer had explained to Vanity Fair that she removed Instagram from her phone and had her team post for her because she found it toxic.

Selena says she has TikTok because she finds it less toxic. Later on Thursday, Gomez announced that she’s taking another break from social media, via a TikTok Live video.