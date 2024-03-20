Selena Gomez May Sell Her Cosmetic Line Valued at $2 Billion

Rare Beauty has hired financial advisers to assess options

According to several reports, the company has brought on bankers to weigh potential offers for the company.

Either way, Selena at 31-years-old will remain involved with the business even after a sale.

Rare Beauty, which boasts a $2 billion valuation, is considered by The Business of Fashion news site to be one of the “most sought-after M&A targets for 2024.

Gomez founded the company in 2020. She has been able to leverage her celebrity status and hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell mascara, liquid blush, lip oil, eye brightener and fragrance mist.