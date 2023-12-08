Selena Gomez Named TikTok’s Most Popular Artist Of 2023

TikTok has crowned Selena Gomez, who has nearly 60 million followers, its most popular artist in the U.S. for 2023.

Several other musicians also made the top 10, including Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more.

Gomez was also TikTok’s second-most popular artist worldwide, below Kim Loaiza but above Blackpink, Shakira and BTS.

A sped-up version of Justine Skye’s 2014 single “Collide” was the most-used sound in the U.S. with more than 6 million. Other viral sounds include Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” and Jain’s “Makeba.”