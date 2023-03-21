Selena Gomez Makes History on Instagram

400 million Instagram followers and counting!

A singer, actress, makeup mogul and popularity queen, Selena Gomez has made history on Instagram as the first woman to gain and surpass 400 million followers.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer surpassed Kylie Jenner’s 382 million followers on March 17, just three months after returning from a social media break. As of Monday morning, Gomez sits at an impressive 401 million followers, which is sure to grow as she works on her fourth studio album.

The 30-year-old star celebrated the feat with an endearing post by sharing fan photos spanning her career, captioned, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you.”

While Gomez has previously voiced her unhealthy relationship with social media and Instagram specifically, her hands-off approach to the platform is a clear success. “I created a system”, she told Vanity Fair. “Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

This filtered system, she says, still allows her to experience the “wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories,” while still preserving her mental health. Gomez still, on occasion, will personally post photos and positive messages for her legion of fans, such as her March 13 makeup-free selfie.

And while she still has a long way to become the most followed person on Instagram, a title held by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with 563 million followers, Selena has proven time and time again that she is not one to be underestimated.