Selena Gomez Teases That Her Next Album Could Be Her Last

Selena Gomez’s upcoming new album could be her last.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of the Smartless podcast, she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, that she does “feel like I have one more album in me” but in a perfect world, “would probably choose acting.”

When told that she doesn’t have to choose between one or the other, Gomez replied: “You’re right, but I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.” She added that she wants to find a niche “to just settle on,” after having success in acting, singing and as the CEO of her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.