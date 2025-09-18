Senior Citizens Want to Cancel the Word “Senior”

The best perk of being a so-called senior citizen? The discounts. The worst part? Well… being called a senior citizen.

According to internet chatter, many older adults want to cancel the word “senior” because it “sounds old” and they “don’t want to be reminded of it.” And honestly, fair enough — nobody likes a label that feels like it comes with a free cane.

From Boomers to “Generation Jones”

It’s mostly younger Boomers, folks in their early 60s, who are pushing back. They don’t want to be lumped in with the older Boomers. Instead, many are adopting the title Generation Jones — a group that grew up in the “smoke dope and protest” era and want to be remembered as more rebellious and less retirement-ready.

A Branding Makeover

Traditionally, people start getting called “seniors” around age 55, and definitely by 65.

But some companies and organizations are already tweaking the branding, switching from “senior centres” and “senior living” to phrases like “community centres” and “active living.” Because nothing says “young at heart” like rebranding bingo night.

Internet Reactions

TikTok, of course, had thoughts. One user joked: “Phasing out the word ‘senior’ because it makes you feel old is kind of the most Boomer thing ever.”

Meanwhile, self-identified Generation Jones members are suggesting alternatives like “older adults.” It’s all about finding a term that feels less like an expiration date and more like… well, just another chapter.