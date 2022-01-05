Seth Meyers Tests Positive For COVID-19

Like many others, Meyers took to social media to announce that he has the relentless virus and as a result was forced to cancel his talk show for the rest of the week.

He wrote on Twitter: “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks to vaccines and booster!) We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! (sic)”

Here’s hoping that they can contain this… “Late Night” is one of several NBC programs produced at the network’s flagship New York headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, along with “S.N.L.” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”