Seth Rogen’s New Cannabis Website Crashes After High Demand!

Rogen’s new pot site, Houseplant was an instant success in the US- so much so, that the actor was forced to shut the site down due to high traffic.

“Well… we have underestimated you once again,” Rogen tweeted. “Due to insane traffic, we took the Houseplant site down temporarily while I learn to write code. I’m very sorry if you’ve been waiting. There’s still a lot of products available! I will let you know as soon as it’s up again.”

I fixed it! Happy to say https://t.co/76c9ITyetr is back up and running! We still have a waiting room set up to deal with traffic. Head there now to shop explore our Housegoods (and other things on our website!) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 11, 2021

The site was back up by Thursday afternoon; however, visitors are now required to enter a waiting room to prevent another crash.

Rogen originally launched Houseplant back in 2019 in Canada, alongside co-founders James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Michael Mohr. Both sites offer a variety of products!