Sex Could Trigger Life-Threatening Asthma Attacks, According To A New Study

Protection and toys aren’t the only things you need by your bedside-consider your inhaler too.

According to a new study from the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, intense love-making sessions can trigger dangerous asthma attacks.

Hanky-panky is considered a strenuous exercise that requires a lot of energy, especially if you’re asthmatic.

Exercise has always been a risk for people with asthma due to the heavy breathing that inflames and swells the airways, causing the breathing tubes to narrow.

So if things get a little too rowdy, it can cause asthma attacks.

However, when getting physically intimate, most people do not realize the symptoms of an asthma attack.

Some triggers include pollen, allergies, smoke, mould and exercise.

Using your inhaler 30 minutes prior to sex can prevent an asthma attack, allowing you and your partner to keep the party going.