Shakira Could Go To Jail For Tax Fraud In Spain!

Her hips don’t lie but her tax returns do!

Spanish prosecutors are accusing Shakira of failing to pay 14.5 million Euros ($19 Million) in taxes on income she earned between 2012 and 2014. The trial has been approved and prosecutors are seeking eight -years in prison for tax evasion if she’s found guilty!

Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial. Her public relations firm has said that she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($3.9 million) in interest.