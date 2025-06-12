Shania Twain and Her Foundation Are Donating to Food Banks on Every Stop of Her Summer 2025 Tour

Shania Twain isn’t just known for her iconic music career—she’s also making a major impact with her efforts to combat food insecurity.

As part of her Summer 2025 tour, Shania and the Shania Twain Foundation are giving back in a big way. They’ll be donating to a food bank in every city she performs in across the United States.

But she’s not stopping there. In Canada, the Shania Twain Foundation is teaming up with Second Harvest to rescue and deliver food for nearly 400,000 meals in the communities where Shania is performing.

Altogether, these generous donations will provide a whopping 1,000,000 meals to those in need—truly a game-changer for local communities.

The Shania Twain Foundation is collaborating directly with venues to identify the food banks and organizations in need, ensuring that the impact is felt in each city.

With food insecurity at an all-time high and donations to food banks significantly dropping in many areas, Shania’s initiative is more important than ever. It shows not only her foundation’s commitment but also her dedication to ending hunger.

In addition to these donations, the Shania Twain Foundation has pledged $125,000 this year through its national partnership with Second Harvest in Canada.

The funds will help rescue food and deliver it for 400,000 meals in cities like Calgary, Moose Jaw, Quebec City, Ottawa, and Toronto. On top of that, $25,000 will go toward supporting the West Prince Caring Cupboard in Prince Edward Island to tackle food insecurity in the region.

Shania Twain’s giving spirit is truly as big as her heart—and this effort to fight hunger across North America is just another reminder of how music and kindness can come together to make a difference. 🌟