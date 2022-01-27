Shark Attacks On The Rise In The USA

The number of “unprovoked” shark attacks in the United States jumped 42% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Florida Museum, which tallied a total of 73 unprovoked attacks worldwide — with more than half reported in the U.S.

Out of the 73 unprovoked attacks, or bites in which the animals were not provoked by humans, 47 were in the U.S. The number is up 14 from the previous year and scientists say most happened off the Atlantic coast.

Dr. Chris Lowe a marine biologist at California State University Long Beach told KNX he believes the rise in shark bites can be attributed to reopening beaches post-Covid, among other factors.

“Part of the explanation for that is that sharks are coming back in some of the places where [the attacks] occur, so their numbers are increasing,” Lowe said.

“And the part that we always have to remember is that more people are using the ocean than ever before.”

Of the 47 unprovoked attacks in the U.S., just one was fatal. Experts remind people that Sharks are not trying to eat humans, we are not on their menu.

“Following recent trends, surfers and those participating in board sports accounted for most incidents (51% of the total cases),” researchers with Florida Museum said in their International Shark Attack File.

“This group spends a large amount of time in the surf zone, an area commonly frequented by sharks and may unintentionally attract sharks by splashing, paddling and “wiping out.” Swimmers and waders accounted for 39% of incidents, with the remaining incidents divided among snorkelers/free divers (4%) and body-surfers (6%).”