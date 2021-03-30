SHARON OSBOURNE GOT UP TO $10 MIL TO LEAVE CBS’ ‘THE TALK’

How would you like it if you accused someone of being racially insensitive at work, and then they got paid 10-million bucks to leave?

CBS reportedly paid Sharon Osbourne between 5-and-10 mill to go away after getting into a tone-deaf argument about race with a black co-host.

She had been on ‘The Talk’ for 11 years before the show was suspended on March 10th. Osbourne says she “quit,” but it’s more likely that CBS showed her the door.