Sharon Osbourne Will Sit Down On ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’
She will talk about ‘The Talk’ and what happened!
Sharon has been quiet about her exit from ‘The Talk’ until now. During an interview with Bill Maher, she opens up about an awkward stand-off between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood over race.
The spat happened after Sharon defended her friend Piers Morgan insisting that he wasn’t racist when talking about Meghan Markle’s mental health issues.
The Bill Maher interview will air on Friday.