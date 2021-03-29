Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Home Broken Into

Over the weekend, thieves broke into the star’s LA home. Shawn and Camila were there and according to reports, once the thieves realized that they were home, they made a dash for it.

But not before grabbing the keys to Mendes’ Mercedes G-Class SUV and taking off with it, TMZ reported.

Shawn and Camila were not hurt in the incident!

No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities are searching for the suspects, the outlet reported.