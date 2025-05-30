Shawn Mendes Is Back on the Road—And Yes, He’s Coming to Canada 🇨🇦

Break out the denim jacket and emotionally repressed teenage memories—Shawn Mendes is officially “On the Road Again.”

The Pickering-born heartthrob just announced his new international tour in support of his latest album, Shawn (subtle, we know), and it includes a very Canadian stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on September 28th. Cue the screams.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Delays Album to 'Bring New Inspiration to Life'

The tour kicks off August 2 in Pristina, Kosovo—because nothing says "global pop icon" like starting your tour in the Balkans. From there, he’ll sweep across Europe and eventually land in North America with shows in Boston, Montreal, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Let’s not forget—last fall, Shawn gave fans a taste of what’s to come with a string of small, intimate gigs, including a cozy hometown set at Toronto’s Massey Hall. Yes, it was acoustic. Yes, it was dreamy. Yes, we all cried.

here we goo, on the road again 🤍



presales start wednesday june 4th, general onsale friday june 6th. sign up now for presale access at https://t.co/bEmQqHSGvY



guys we have some real life angels joining us on tour



I came across @itsameeemaro a few years ago and she immediately… pic.twitter.com/29x5XB6DLT — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 29, 2025

Joining him on the tour (but not in your heart) will be Maro, Lubiana, and fellow sensitive-guy-slash-musician Eddie Benjamin.

If you’re planning to go full Mendes Mania, here’s the lowdown on ticket sales:

Pre-sales : June 4 and 5 at 10:00 AM local time

: June 4 and 5 at 10:00 AM local time General on-sale: June 6 at 10:00 AM local time

So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and maybe even stretch a bit—you’ll need the energy to scream-sing your way through “Stitches” with 10,000 other fans.

More information can be found at http://www.shawnmendesofficial.com/live.