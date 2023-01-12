Shemar Moore Is Going To Be A Daddy!

Shemar Moore is one of the internet and entertainment industry’s favourite celebrities.

The former “Young And The Restless” and “Criminal Minds” star sat down on the Jennifer Hudson show with fantastic news.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52 1/2 years old my mother is in heaven right now… And on February 8th, I’m going to make her dreams come true because in real life Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Hudson added “Your mom is gonna be so proud smiling at you from heaven.”

Here’s how the whole announcement went:

The actor later shared the news on his Instagram, that same day, specifically the gender of his soon-to-be born child.

The reveal involved a helicopter flying over his home, with his friends and family in tow:

“It’s either going to be Legend, little homie… or it’s going to be Frankie, little baby girl.”

Turns out? It’s a baby girl.

The child will be Moore’s first, while his partner, Jesiree Dizson’s third child.

CONGRATS to the pair!