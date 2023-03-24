SHOULD WE NIX “NO SHIRT, NO SHOES, NO SERVICE”?

Businesses have been hanging up signs like “no shirt, no shoes, no service” for more than 60 years, but now, some people think it should be scrapped.

In a new poll, 13% of people said that stores and restaurants SHOULD allow people to go barefoot. And if you break that down, it was more popular among young male adults.

The poll also asked if people would choose to go barefoot in public if there weren’t social norms or rules around wearing socks and shoes.

In that case, 6% of people claimed they’d “always” go barefoot, another 18% said they’d do it much more often, 19% said they might occasionally, and 52% said they’d never do it.

They didn’t ask about going into restaurants without a shirt. Thankfully.