Men Who Post Shirtless Pics On Dating Apps, May Have A Problem!

A study by dating.com found men who posted shirtless pics of themselves got a quarter fewer matches, regardless of the fact that those men think it helps.

It’s a psychological thing says one Toronto sex therapist-coach. “It’s based on what we like. If men like looking at women images topless or in bikinis, then they think, ‘Oh, that’s what women are going to want also.’

There has always been that stereotype about men having no clue what women want. This may hold true in this case. The survey found that 66% of women think men’s shirtless pictures conveyed “a lack of maturity and self-awareness.”

The survey says that 76% of women were unlikely to consider dating a man with a shirtless picture on their profile. 15% of these women, however, would be open to a hookup and 9% said they’d be interested in a friendship.

On the flip side, the study found that women who post bikini pics on dating apps, they saw a 40% increase in matches.

