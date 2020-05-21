Sia Releases New Uplifting Song ‘Together’

Sia releases new record, ‘Together,’ along with a music video, filled with rainbows and happiness.

The song will be included in Sia’s upcoming film, Music!

Music marks Sia’s directorial debut – she also co-wrote and co-produced the film alongside writer Dallas Clayton and producer, Vincent Landay. Together is one of 10 brand new songs, written by Sia and will all be featured in the film, Music.

The track will be a part of Sia’s new album expected this September!

Sia also recently adopted two teenaged boys who were aging out of foster care!