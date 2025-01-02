How to Tell If Someone Doesn’t Like You

Ever get the feeling someone just isn’t that into you?

Body language expert Francesca Tighinean, a Romanian psychology graduate now based in the US, has broken down the subtle signs that someone may not be vibing with you. She shared her tips in a TikTok video that’s racked up attention for its straightforward advice.

Here are the five non-verbal cues to watch out for—and some tips on how to become instantly more likable.

1. No Eye Contact? Big Red Flag

Tighinean explains that a lack of eye contact can signal someone is trying to avoid a deeper connection or conversation. If their gaze is wandering everywhere but to you, it might be a sign they’re not particularly interested.

2. Pursed Lips = Disapproval

Pressing or pursing lips is a telltale sign of irritation, stress, or disapproval, according to Tighinean. So, if their lips are doing anything but smiling, take note—it could mean something’s off.

3. Body Language: Feet Don’t Lie

Where someone’s feet are pointed can reveal a lot about how they feel. If their feet or body are angled towards the exit during a conversation, that’s usually a sign they’re not comfortable sticking around.

4. Crossed Arms = Boundary Setting

When someone crosses their arms, it’s often an indicator that they’re putting up a boundary. Whether it’s defensiveness or disinterest, it’s rarely a good sign of connection.

5. Distance Matters

If the person you’re speaking to takes a step back or maintains a noticeable distance, they might be feeling uncomfortable. Similarly, limited facial expressions or a lack of genuine smiles can indicate disinterest or even discomfort in your interaction.

Want People to Instantly Like You?

Tighinean also shared a few clever ways to boost your likeability. These include:

Ask for a Small Favour: Surprisingly, asking someone to do something simple for you can make them feel more connected to you.

Use Their Name: Addressing someone by name during a conversation adds a personal touch that people tend to appreciate.

Addressing someone by name during a conversation adds a personal touch that people tend to appreciate. Pause Before Responding to Texts: Waiting a few seconds before replying to messages can make you appear thoughtful and intentional, giving the interaction a sense of value.

The Power of Body Language

While not everyone may show these cues consciously, being able to pick up on subtle body language can help you navigate social situations more effectively. And if you’re looking to be the one everyone likes? A little mindfulness and intentionality can go a long way.

