Signs That You Are Turning Into Your Parents!

A quirky poll of 2,000 adults found half believe they are morphing into their own mom or dad. And on average, this transformation happens at precisely 32-and-a-half years of age.

Other signs one is turning into the person that raised them include the realization you now dress for comfort instead of style and relying on your kids for tech support.

The study also found just under a quarter of adults polled find themselves using the same phrases as their parents, including ‘You’re not going out dressed like that!’ But women are slightly more likely to report transforming into their parent than men.

And 84 per cent believe it was only after having kids of their own, they realized how much their behaviour had started to mirror their own mum or dad.

Of those who believe they are going down that path, nearly two thirds don’t mind this destiny.

But 42 per cent have actively tried not to become their parent, even if, for 79 per cent, it is eventually inevitable.

THE TOP 20 SIGNS YOU’RE TURNING INTO ONE OF YOUR PARENTS

1. You dress for comfort, not fashion

2. You start to realise that most of the time, your parents were right all along

3. You think all modern music is terrible

4. Falling asleep on the couch

5. You use the same phrases like: “You’re not going out like that”

6. You save all old boxes, tins and bags ‘just in case’

7. You tell your kids off in the same way

8. You rely on your kids for tech support

9. You get obsessed with weather reports

10. You’re constantly nagging

11. When you got your first grey hairs

12. You pick the same arguments they did

13. You get past the age they were, when they had you

14. Telling the same jokes again and again

15. You tell your kids off by using their full name

16. Regularly using the phrase “Go ask your mum/dad”

17. When you leave the bathroom in the morning, you realise it now has ‘a smell’ you recognize from your own childhood

18. Your kids mock your fashion sense

19. You have the same driving habits

20. You look in the mirror one day and realise you look like them