Signs That You’re A Workaholic!

If you live to work, then chances are that you are a workaholic! Here are signs to validate yourself!

All of your conversations are work-related…

If your friends are work friends, you might be a workaholic!

If you can’t give up control and trust workmates to complete an assignment…you may be a workaholic!

Another sign is that you carry your smartphone with you everywhere you go, even on vacation.

And if you’re a workaholic, chances are you have weeks of vacation time banked because you just can’t tear yourself away from the office!