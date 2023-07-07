Listen Live

Signs That You’re A Workaholic!

Signs that you are one…

By Kool Mornings

If you live to work, then chances are that you are a workaholic! Here are signs to validate yourself!

All of your conversations are work-related…

If your friends are work friends, you might be a workaholic!

If you can’t give up control and trust workmates to complete an assignment…you may be a workaholic!

Another sign is that you carry your smartphone with you everywhere you go, even on vacation.

And if you’re a workaholic, chances are you have weeks of vacation time banked because you just can’t tear yourself away from the office!

WHY WORKING THE NIGHTSHIFT IS BETTER, ACCORDING TO THOSE WHO DO IT

