WHY WORKING THE NIGHTSHIFT IS BETTER, ACCORDING TO THOSE WHO DO IT

44% of those who work the night shift, say it’s the best!

The main appeal of working such hours includes the peace you don’t get when working a hectic day shift.

Those that work the nightshift say that it pays more, and they don’t have to deal with traffic.

These off-hour shifts allow for a chance to get more “me-time.”

A fifth (19 percent) also prefer working after dark because they get to see sights they wouldn’t otherwise see during the day.

BENEFITS OF WORKING THE NIGHT SHIFT