WHY WORKING THE NIGHTSHIFT IS BETTER, ACCORDING TO THOSE WHO DO IT

It has it's perks!

By Kool Mornings

44% of those who work the night shift, say it’s the best!

The main appeal of working such hours includes the peace you don’t get when working a hectic day shift.

Those that work the nightshift say that it pays more, and they don’t have to deal with traffic.

Sitting in Traffic Makes Us Dumber! Traffic Pollution ImPairs Brain Function!

These off-hour shifts allow for a chance to get more “me-time.”

A fifth (19 percent) also prefer working after dark because they get to see sights they wouldn’t otherwise see during the day.

What Happens To Your Brain and Body If You Work More Than 40 Hours A Week!

BENEFITS OF WORKING THE NIGHT SHIFT

  1. It’s quiet
  2. You can earn more money
  3. You don’t have to travel to/from work during rush hour
  4. You get the daytime to yourself
  5. Better suited to people’s lifestyles
  6. Fewer distractions
  7. You get to see things you wouldn’t see in the day
  8. You save money
  9. Fewer meetings to attend
  10. It allows you to nail your life admin in the day

