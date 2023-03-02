WHY WORKING THE NIGHTSHIFT IS BETTER, ACCORDING TO THOSE WHO DO IT
It has it's perks!
44% of those who work the night shift, say it’s the best!
The main appeal of working such hours includes the peace you don’t get when working a hectic day shift.
Those that work the nightshift say that it pays more, and they don’t have to deal with traffic.
These off-hour shifts allow for a chance to get more “me-time.”
A fifth (19 percent) also prefer working after dark because they get to see sights they wouldn’t otherwise see during the day.
BENEFITS OF WORKING THE NIGHT SHIFT
- It’s quiet
- You can earn more money
- You don’t have to travel to/from work during rush hour
- You get the daytime to yourself
- Better suited to people’s lifestyles
- Fewer distractions
- You get to see things you wouldn’t see in the day
- You save money
- Fewer meetings to attend
- It allows you to nail your life admin in the day