I’m a couple of years into my 40s and rather than hating it, I’ve learned to embrace it. I’ve also learned that my tolerance for BS is done, LOL!

Signs you’re in your 40s are trending on X because there’s nothing more geriatric millennials and Gen X love than feeling old…

Here we go!

#SignsYoureInYour40s

You already know about AI and his name is Clippy (remember the paperclip with eyes and eyebrows)

The Office Assistant is a discontinued intelligent user interface for Microsoft Office that assisted users by way of an interactive animated character which interfaced with the Office help content.

Our “Google” was a set of encyclopedias!

A hard sneeze has unintended consequences!

You know the agony of just missing the channel you were looking for, so you had to wait for it to scroll around again.

When you’re grocery shopping and you realize the music that’s playing was the same music at your junior high dance.

Your social media feed is filled with pictures of your friend’s kids and their latest achievements.

You remember when smog was a California thing, not from Canada

You remember how old you were when jelly shoes were on fire and you had a pair…

A teacher once told you, “You won’t always have a calculator in your pocket!”

You watched Much Music when it showed music videos…

Only another 25 years til that mortgage is paid off…

As a child, you were the TV remote…

Hangovers have become an all-day affair instead of a quick recovery…

You wake up injured and don’t know why…

If you remember when Bart Simpson and Al Bundy were the dirtiest things you could watch …

When talking about directions, You still say “Let me map quest it…”

You downloaded music and movies and had to wait hours for them to download from sites.

You know shy printer paper had holes…

You’ve used a payphone!

You printed greeting cards and birthday banners with a dot-matrix printer at school…

You wake up 2 to 4 times a night to pee…

You always have ibuprofen in your cupboard in case sometime hurts…

And because at one point you said “Page me”