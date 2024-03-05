Listen Live

Sinead O’Connor’s Estate Asks Donald Trump To Stop Playing Her Music At Rallies

Has he not learned yet?

By Dirt/Divas

The late singer considered the former president a “biblical devil.”

Trump has played O’Connor’s biggest hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” at events as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination.

Sinéad O’Connor, The Voice Behind “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Dies At 56

In a joint statement, O’Connor’s estate and her record label, Chrysalis, demanded Trump “desist from using her music immediately.

O’Connor joins a growing list of artists who have objected to Trump using their songs, including Rihanna, Neil Young, Linkin Park, the late Tom Petty and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

