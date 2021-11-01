Singer Jon Bon Jovi Cancels A Concert After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Jon Bon Jovi was scheduled to put on a concert and Q & A in Florida on Saturday but was forced to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bon Jovi is “fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” his publicist Kristen Foster confirmed to CNN Sunday morning, adding the performer is isolating and doesn’t have any future public performing events scheduled at this time.

He’s not the first high-profile singer to test positive for Covid-19 this month.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced last Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Bryan Adams also pulled out of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday due to a positive test.