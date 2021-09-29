SIX MORE THINGS THAT USED TO BE GREAT BUT SUCK NOW

Earlier this month, people were complaining on Reddit about things that used to be great, but suck now, like YouTube before it had ads and thrift stores before they got trendy and picked over. Then that Reddit thread went viral, so now even more things have been added.

Here’s the original list of things that suck!

Here are a few good ones:

1. Concerts, because they used to be a lot cheaper. You could see major bands for 30 bucks. Now you can easily pay five times that for a decent seat.

2. Films. The writing sucks, and all the money goes to remakes and Marvel movies.

3. Make-up. It used to be fairly simple. Now social media makes it seem like you need a hundred different primers, creams, and contouring tools.

4. Fast food. It’s never been good for you, but it’s even more unhealthy now. A report just last week also said drive-thrus have gotten slower and less accurate.

5. The news in general. It seems like there’s more bad news than ever. And everything’s sensationalized like it’s the end of the world.

6. Theme parks. They’re insanely crowded and expensive now. In 1981, a one-day pass to Disney World was $9.50. Adjusted for inflation, that’s about $29 today, but the actual price in 2021 is $109 to $159, depending on when you go.