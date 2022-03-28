SIX PLACES TO MAKE FRIENDS AS AN ADULT

Why is it SO difficult to make new friends once you become an adult? Here are six places that are supposedly good for making new friends once you hit adulthood.

1. The dog park. Taking your dog for a walk or to a dog park is a great way to meet other pet owners and it gives you something to break the ice immediately.

2. Doing something active. Joining a gym, going to a yoga studio, or finding a dodgeball or soccer league will give you lots of chances to interact with other people.

3. In your neighbourhood. You might find someone who shares your passion for coffee or baking just by getting to know your neighbours.

4. Game night. They can be in person but they don’t have to be. There are lots of board game groups that meet over Zoom now thanks to Covid.

5. Local parent groups. They’re big on Facebook, and your kids might make some new friends out of it too.

6. Work. If you’re still going into an office, it’s probably the easiest place to meet someone since you spend so much time together. Just be careful since it’s not always a good idea to blur the lines between friends and coworkers.

