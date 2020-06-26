SIX POSSIBLE REASONS MOSQUITOS LOVE YOU MORE THAN OTHERS

And there are reasons for it. Summer is here and if you’re one of those people who seem to get attacked by the little bloodsuckers, here are six possible reasons mosquitos love you.

1. Your body temperature is slightly higher than other people’s. It varies because of age, gender, and how much you move around. It can even go up if you eat spicy food too.

2. Exercise. It raises your body temperature and makes you produce more carbon dioxide and lactic acid, which mosquitos love. They also like pregnant women, because their temperature is higher, and they produce more CO2.

3. You’re stressed out. Studies have shown mosquitos could be drawn to the hormones that come out in your sweat when you’re stressed.

4. You haven’t showered in a while. They’re attracted to a specific type of bacteria. And we tend to have more bacteria near our ankles and feet. So that might be why they target that area a lot.

5. Dark clothing. Reds, blacks, and blues attract more mosquitoes than lighter colours like white and yellow.

6. Alcohol. It dilates the blood vessels in your skin, making it a little warmer for a while. And they’re also attracted to the ethanol that comes out in your sweat.

