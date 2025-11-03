On Your Phone Too Much? This Six-Pound Phone Case Wants to Stop You

If you’ve ever dropped your phone on your face while doom-scrolling in bed at 1 a.m., prepare to meet your match — and possibly break your nose.

A guy in California has created a six-pound iPhone case (yes, SIX!) designed to make your phone so heavy that you physically can’t scroll for long. Think 80s brick phone meets new world...

Honestly, it’s the most chaotic “self-care” product we’ve seen in a while.

His inspiration? He originally duct-taped his phone to a five-pound dumbbell to cure his scrolling addiction. It didn’t work — mostly because he could still remove the phone and because the dumbbell blocked the camera. (Hard to take a selfie when your phone is attached to gym equipment.)

So he levelled up.

The new version is made of six pounds of stainless steel, and you need an Allen wrench to undo four screws just to get your phone out. Translation: once it’s in there, it’s committed — more committed than your last situationship.

Oh, and it’s designed to look like one of those giant brick phones from the ’80s… because why not lean into the chaos?

He’s looking to raise $75,000 on Kickstarter and has already racked up around $24K.

For now, it only fits iPhones, and each case costs $210, which feels more like a gym membership than a phone accessory. Shipping is expected to start in January… if your wrist strength can handle it.

Would you try this or would you rather just delete TikTok like a normal person (which we all know you won’t)? 😅📱💪