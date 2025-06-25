Listen Live

Canadians Spend Days on the Toilet—Thanks to Their Phones

Lifestyle
Published June 25, 2025
By Charlie

Remember when bathrooms had a stack of Reader’s Digests or a well-worn copy of Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader? Well, those days have officially gone down the drain.

According to a new survey by a bathroom supplies company (yes, that’s a real thing), nearly half of us are scrolling through our phones while… taking care of business. And it adds up — that’s over 48 hours a year spent texting, swiping, and doomscrolling from the comfort of the porcelain throne.

What Exactly Are We Doing While Sitting on the Throne?

Turns out, we’re not just answering nature’s call — we’re catching up on everything from celebrity gossip to Candy Crush. Here’s what people confessed to doing on the loo:

  • Social media scrolling – 66%
  • Watching videos – 40%
  • Texting and replying to DMs – 37%
  • Reading the news – 36%
  • Answering emails – 36%
  • Playing games – 29%
  • Online shopping – 14%
  • Work stuff (ugh) – 9%
  • Talking on the phone – 8%
  • Answering video calls – 2% (We're gonna need a bigger “Do Not Disturb” sign.)

Yes, you read that right. Two percent of people are brave (or bonkers) enough to hop on a video call while on the john. We're not sure what's worse — that they do it, or that someone’s on the other end of that call.

It’s Not Just About Passing Time…

For many, the washroom has become a full-on sanctuary. Over 60% of folks admit they’ll sit a little longer just to finish whatever they’re doing on their phones — whether it’s watching cat videos or ordering socks they don’t need.

Even more revealing? 42% use the bathroom as a hideaway from their roommates, partners, or kids. It's not just a restroom — it’s a panic room with a plunger.

And for 51%, it’s about that sweet, sweet alone time. No emails. No small talk. Just you, your phone, and the soothing hum of the bathroom fan.

So the next time someone disappears for a suspiciously long time with their phone in hand, don’t judge. They’re probably not just scrolling — they’re reclaiming their peace… one flush at a time.

