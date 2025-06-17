‘Toilet Flowers’ Are the Latest Unhinged Bathroom Decor Trend: Enter the ‘Pooquet’

If you thought your bathroom decor was already top-notch, think again—because there’s a new trend that’s making waves (and it’s pretty... out there). Meet the "toilet flowers", the latest bathroom hack that has people asking, "Why?"

The concept is as simple as it is controversial: fresh flowers, directly inside your toilet tank. Yes, that tank—the one that sits at the back of your toilet. While it might sound like an innovative way to bring a touch of nature to your bathroom, it’s also a little... questionable. For one, it could cause plumbing problems, and two, well, it’s just a bit weird.

This trend, dubbed the “Pooquet” (yes, you read that correctly), started with a video by @thedailynelly on TikTok. In the video, Nelly arranges flowers neatly into her toilet tank and claims it’s a “guaranteed way to leave your guests speechless.” And while the flowers might leave your guests confused, it’s not exactly the wow-factor people were hoping for.

The internet had a lot to say about it, mostly expressing concerns over what happens with each flush. One obvious issue is that flower food is getting flushed away with the rest of it, and those flower stems?

They’re moving around in the tank, possibly interfering with your toilet’s plumbing and flushing power. Not the kind of “refreshing” vibe most people want when they sit down.

Rather than sticking flowers directly in the tank, commenters suggested just placing a vase on top of the toilet lid—or, you know, anywhere else in the bathroom that doesn’t involve putting them near... plumbing.

So, while toilet flowers might be a conversation starter, they’re probably best left to the DIY “hack” hall of fame. Stick to a vase and save your toilet—and your guests—some confusion.