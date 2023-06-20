Listen Live

Skills That Are Pretty Much Obsolete!

Older adults are revealing The Pre-’90 habits that essentially have become Obsolete!

By Kool Mornings

Before the ’90s and the advancement of technology, a lot of people had a ~unique~ set of skills to help them get through the day — for example: remembering phone numbers.

Reddit users were asked about these skills, and here are the best answers:

Refolding a paper map correctly

Unknotting curly telephone wire to get all the curls facing the right way!

Covering a textbook with a brown paper bag
Giving the TV a karate chop to fix the reception
The ability to make and count out change for a purchase

There’s A New Cabbage Patch Kids Documentary!

“Crash-starting a manual car by rolling down a hill in second gear with the ignition on, then popping the clutch — cars were not so reliable back in the day!”

Making paper fortune tellers
Texting with 10 keys…
Setting up a VCR to record a tv program in advance
Writing in cursive
Using your shoulder to hold a telephone up to your ear while doing multiple other things at once.
Using the Dewey Decimal at the library
Record to tape from the radio

Related posts

THE TOP THINGS WE MISS ABOUT SHOPPING MALLS

How to Sound Smarter During Small Talk!

Steamy Romance Novels Ditch Fabio for Flabio!