Skills That Are Pretty Much Obsolete!
Older adults are revealing The Pre-’90 habits that essentially have become Obsolete!
Before the ’90s and the advancement of technology, a lot of people had a ~unique~ set of skills to help them get through the day — for example: remembering phone numbers.
Reddit users were asked about these skills, and here are the best answers:
Refolding a paper map correctly
Unknotting curly telephone wire to get all the curls facing the right way!
Covering a textbook with a brown paper bag
Giving the TV a karate chop to fix the reception
The ability to make and count out change for a purchase
“Crash-starting a manual car by rolling down a hill in second gear with the ignition on, then popping the clutch — cars were not so reliable back in the day!”
Making paper fortune tellers
Texting with 10 keys…
Setting up a VCR to record a tv program in advance
Writing in cursive
Using your shoulder to hold a telephone up to your ear while doing multiple other things at once.
Using the Dewey Decimal at the library
Record to tape from the radio