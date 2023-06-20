Skills That Are Pretty Much Obsolete!

Before the ’90s and the advancement of technology, a lot of people had a ~unique~ set of skills to help them get through the day — for example: remembering phone numbers.

Reddit users were asked about these skills, and here are the best answers:

Refolding a paper map correctly

Unknotting curly telephone wire to get all the curls facing the right way!

Covering a textbook with a brown paper bag

Giving the TV a karate chop to fix the reception

The ability to make and count out change for a purchase

“Crash-starting a manual car by rolling down a hill in second gear with the ignition on, then popping the clutch — cars were not so reliable back in the day!”

Making paper fortune tellers

Texting with 10 keys…

Setting up a VCR to record a tv program in advance

Writing in cursive

Using your shoulder to hold a telephone up to your ear while doing multiple other things at once.

Using the Dewey Decimal at the library

Record to tape from the radio

