Skills We’ve Lost

Over 75% of adults blame modern technology for many traditional skills and hobbies being dropped. A poll found that reading a map, using a compass and even simple handwriting are all now lost talents.

While 66 percent think today’s generations aren’t interested in learning things like identifying plants and insects, sewing on a button or even spelling.

Over half of the people in the poll say that old-fashioned skills simply aren’t needed anymore.

The study found many adults no longer have the ability to preserve food, make jams and spreads or learn another language.

While three in 10 admit they can’t spell without the assistance of technology, and a quarter is unable to use basic grammar.

A further third don’t think they can follow or give directions without the use of Google Maps or Sat Nav, while 32 percent would struggle to map read.

Straightforward mathematics and budgeting are also lost in today’s society, due to the use of online calculators and tools.

TOP LOST SKILLS AND HOBBIES

1. Writing letters

2. Map reading

3. Knowing proper grammar

4. Mental maths

5. Remembering phone numbers

6. Using a compass

7. Handwriting

8. Handwashing clothes

9. Making a fire from scratch

10. Stamp collecting

11. Sewing/making clothes yourself

12. Spelling